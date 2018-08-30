Pulse.com.gh logo
Top ten best players in Europe and their accumulated points


Luca Modric claimed the highest number of points from journalists and coaches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo trailed his former Real Madrid teammates in the run for the UEFA Player of the Year award.

For the very first time in the history of the awards coaches were admitted into the voting- 80 coaches joined 55 journalists from each of the UEFA member nations.

Luca Modrid received as much as 90 points more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Croatian skipper was named the best player in the 2018 FIFA World after helping his nation to the final of the Mundial, losing to France. He had also inspired Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League triumph. His club and national team form influenced the voting in his favour.
Below are the points obtained by the top ten of the 2017-18 UEFA European Player of the Year

Modrić beat off competition from Ronaldo and Salah

1 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid & Croatia) – 313 points

2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Real Madrid & Portugal) – 223 points

3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) – 134 points

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético & France) – 72 points

5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) – 55 points

6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) – 43 points

7 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium) – 28 points

8 Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid & France) – 23 points

9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Belgium) – 15 points

10 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid & Spain) – 12 points

