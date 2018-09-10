Top XI footballers who retired from internationals in 2018

news

We are only half way through 2018 but already we can count many footballers who have decided to call it a quit.

As you may already know, football is a profession that cannot be carried on until 60 years, as is the retirement age of many occupations.

At most, the average player can have a career span of between 10 to 15 years at the top before hanging his boots.

As good as any player may be, there comes a time when he has to retire, which is a very sad moment for most fans.

Below, we take a look at 11 players who have retired since the beginning on 2018:

1. Julio Ceasar

2. Roman Weidenfeller

3. Tom Stark

4. Xabi Prieto

5. Alessandro Lucarelli

6. Per Mertesacker

7. Thiago Motta

8. Julio Arca

9. Michael Carrick

10. Mikael Forsell

11. Stefan Kiessling