news

It’s another weekend of entertaining football just gone by, and some Ghanaian players continue to impress at their various teams.

Pulse Sports brings you our team of the week:

(4-4-2)

GK – Adam Kwarasay

For the second week running, Adam Larsen Kwarasay makes our team of the week selection due to his impressive form.

The Valerenga goalkeeper continued his form in post and kept a clean sheet against Sarpsborg 08 in the Norwegian topflight.

RB – Afful Harrison

Columbus Crew right-back Afful Harrison did not disappoint at all over the weekend, as he played the full 90 minutes in the club’s 1- win over the New York Red Bulls in the MLS play-offs.

LB – Enock Kwarteng

Nantes defender Enock Kwarteng fills in at left-back in our team of the week. The 21-year-old was lively throughtout as Nantes mauled Guingamp 5-0 in French Ligue 1.

CB – Jonathan Mensah

Also joining in our team of the week is Columbus Crew centre-back Jonathan Mensah. The defender, together with Afful Harrison, played a key role as the side beat New York Red Bulls.

READ ALSO: Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars

CB – Kassim Nuhu

Ghana defender Kassim Nuhu was a pillar at the back for Hoffenheim as the Bundesliga side dismantled Bayern Leverkusen 4-1.

LW – Alhassan Wakaso

Vitoria Guimaraes player Alhassan Wakaso played one of his best games of the season so when the club played 0-0 with Boavista in the Portuguese league.

RW – Emmanuel Oti

Winger Emmanuel Oti impressed one again for Danish side Esbjerg FB in their game over the weekend. This is the second week running that he has made our team of the week.

CM – Alfred Duncan

One of the most consistent Ghanaian player this season, Alfred Duncan continued to with his hot form as he lasted 63 minutes in Sassuolo’s 2-0 win over Chievo.

READ ALSO: Barca's support cast show their worth as Messi nears return against Inter

CM – Samuel Asamoah

Midfielder Samuel Asamoah was also in top form as he helped St. to a win over Zulte-Waregem in the Dutch league. Intriguingly, it was another Ghanaian who scored the winner, in the person of Elton Acolatse.

ST – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng lasted 70 minutes as the club beat Chievo, and although he didn’t score, he played a key role in the build up to their first goal.

ST – Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh scored his eighth goal of the season as Sparta Prague held Slavia Prague to a 2-2 draw in the Czech Republic topflight.