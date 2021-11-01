Coach Mohammed Ibrahim and Kwaku Adjei Richard, who doubled as a journalist, sustained serious injuries following the accident.
Tragic: Head coach and PRO of Baffour Soccer Academy die after gory accident
The head coach and PRO of Ghanaian Division One League side Baffour Soccer Academy have passed away after being involved in a serious accident last week.
Last Monday, the Baffour Soccer Academy was travelling to the capital, Accra, for their pre-season training when the unfortunate incident happened.
According to an eyewitness, the ghastly accident happened around the Kyebi Junction on the Accra-Kumasi road.
Citi Sports reports that Kwaku Adjei Richard passed away on Saturday morning whilst undergoing treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.
The team’s head coach, Mohammed Ibrahim, also died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Sunday, where he was on life support.
Meanwhile, the communications manager of the club, Kwaku Adjei is also said to have broken his leg in the accident.
“The driver of the Baffour Soccer Academy veered from his way and collided with another bus. I’m sure he was new on the road,” an eyewitness said after last week’s accident.
“We were able to save the lives of the players with the exception of coach of the club, one player and another man whom we were later told that he is the communication director.”
Baffour Soccer Academy gained promotion into the Ghana Division One League just last month and were preparing for their debut campaign in the second-tier.
