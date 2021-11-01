Tragic: Head coach and PRO of Baffour Soccer Academy die after gory accident

Last Monday, the Baffour Soccer Academy was travelling to the capital, Accra, for their pre-season training when the unfortunate incident happened.

According to an eyewitness, the ghastly accident happened around the Kyebi Junction on the Accra-Kumasi road.

Citi Sports reports that Kwaku Adjei Richard passed away on Saturday morning whilst undergoing treatment at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

The team’s head coach, Mohammed Ibrahim, also died at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital on Sunday, where he was on life support.

Meanwhile, the communications manager of the club, Kwaku Adjei is also said to have broken his leg in the accident.

“The driver of the Baffour Soccer Academy veered from his way and collided with another bus. I’m sure he was new on the road,” an eyewitness said after last week’s accident.

“We were able to save the lives of the players with the exception of coach of the club, one player and another man whom we were later told that he is the communication director.”