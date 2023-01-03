TRANSFERS: Black Stars-eligible youngster and Onuachu's former teammate moves to new club

The 18-year-old Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent, who made his professional debut at Paul Onuachu's Genk, would sign for Oostende until the end of the year, with the club reserving the right to retain him.

Pierre Dwomoh to Oostende

Oostende announced the signing of Dwomoh on their club website on the afternoon of January 2.

The club's president, Gauthier Ganaye, was delighted about the arrival of Dwomoh and had this to say:

“Pierre is a unique talent,”- Ganaye started.

“Which player can say that he already played Play-off 1 as a 17-year-old? We are therefore very pleased that we can bring him to Ostend.

“He chooses KVO because we give young players plenty of playing opportunities here and that is what he needs at this time in his career, playing opportunity.

"He will, of course, have to work hard but after several conversations with him, I am 100 per cent convinced that he is eager to prove himself here. So we have a very talented midfielder.”

Who is Pierre Dwomoh, Oostende's new signing?

Pierre Dwomoh is a Belgian national football player with Ghanaian roots. He has represented Belgium at the U-15, U-17, and U-18 levels.

Before moving to Genk's academy, he was in the youth ranks of KV Mechelen and Anderlecht.

He began training with Genk’s first team as a 15-year-old in preparation for the 2019-2020 season. He would also make his club debut the following season.

In the summer of 2021, he moved from Genk to Antwerp for about €500,000, a sizable amount for intra-league transfers for players that age.

He played 14 games for Antwerp, including appearances in the Europa League, before he was loaned to Braga’s B team in the summer of 2022, where he has played football until now.

