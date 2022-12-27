ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

PSV have set sights on a Molde forward in their attempts to replace Liverpool-bound Gakpo.

Liverpool have beaten Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo (Pro Shots)
PSV are reportedly in advanced talks with Molde to sign Ola Brynhildsen as a replacement for Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch outfit have made a move for 23-year-old Norwegian Brynhildsen, after reaching an agreement to sell Gakpo to Liverpool.

Transfer specialistFabrizio Romano reports that Eredivisie side PSV are in advanced talks with both Brynhildsen and Molde.

Ola Brynhildsen PSV target
The club has the 23-year-old as one of the possible replacements for Cody Gakpo, who is set to join Liverpool in a deal worth around £37 million guaranteed, and £13 million in add-ons.

The fee to be paid for Brynhildsen is yet to be reported, as negotiations are still ongoing.

PSV reportedly also have AZ Alkmaar's Jesper Karlsson and Dynamo Kyiv's Viktor Tsygankov as possible replacements.

Jesper Karlsson in action for AZ Alkmaar
However, Eredivisie rivals Alkmaar want at least €20 million for Karlsson, and Tsygankov is on the last year of his contract and can be gotten for free ahead of next season.

Cody Gakpo made his debut for PSV in the 2017/2018 Eredivisie season, but he did not really explode until the 2019/2020 season.

The 23-year-old took his game to another level last season, where he scored 21 goals for PSV, and set up another 15.

This made many clubs around Europe take interest in him including Manchester United.

The Dutch striker continued the rich vein of form this season, including a reputable performance at the World Cup, earning him a move to Anfield.

Doha, Qatar. 9th Dec, 2022. Cody Gakpo (Niederlande), Rodrigo de Paul (Arg), Julian Alvarez (Arg) Netherlands - Argentina Niederlande - Argentinien World Cup 2022 in Qatar 09.12.2022
PSV have a mountain of a task ahead of them replacing their top scorer.

They seem to have chosen Brynhildsen who has scored 16 goals in 30 games for Molde this season.

The Norwegian is already an international, having gotten his debut last month.

Brynhildsen shows an admirable level of prolificacy from wide forward that PSV enjoyed from Gakpo.

He is also capable of occupying central areas.

If he is able to replicate his form at Molde for PSV, then PSV would have made the right move.

