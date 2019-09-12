READ MORE: Kevin-Prince Boateng refers to former teammate Ousmane Dembele as ‘little boy

News of the Black Meteors players being transported to the airport by taxis for their reverse fixture of the 2019 CAF U-23 Cup of Nations went viral and the management was criticised for failing to create a conducive atmosphere ahead of the crunchy clash

The former MP for Asante Akyem North has said that Ghanaians created a false alarm about the preparation of the team, after they had been transported in batches by taxis and that even motivated the players to play their hearts out and returned with the desired results.

"I think we are overstating this matter (of team using taxis) too much. For all you know that was what even motivated them to win the game.

"That was a source of motivation because when we give them luxurious treatment, they fail but when they went through this, see how they played".

This is the reason why I believe we should slash down with the investment into the Black Stars".

The Black Meteors after a 1-1 draw in Accra last week Friday defied all odds as they defeated Algeria in an unfamiliar territory by 1-0.

They booked their place in the 2019 CAF U-23 Cup of Nations to be held in November this year.

The tournament will be used as the final qualification route to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.