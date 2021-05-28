Tuchel declares Chelsea at full strength for Champions League final

"Best news ever: no injuries and let's hope it stays like this until after training today," coach Thomas Tuchel told reporters at a press conference on Friday just before his squad's final work-out ahead of the match at the Estadio do Dragao.

France midfielder Kante missed Chelsea's final game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa last weekend as a precaution after limping out of the 2-1 win against Leicester City five days earlier with a hamstring problem.

Mendy, who has been outstanding since signing from Rennes at the beginning of the season, was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at half-time against Villa after suffering a rib injury when he collided with a post.

Meanwhile there was some concern for Pep Guardiola's City as midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was pictured limping out of their final training session on the pitch in Porto.