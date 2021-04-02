Tuchel tells misfiring Werner to stop worrying

"If a woman does not want to go out with you to dinner, you cannot force her to, you just step a little bit back and maybe she will call you up. So the goals will come," Tuchel said.
"But of course he needs to do something for it, and the best thing to do is not to think about and work hard.
"Work hard against the ball, work hard, be reliable with the ball, do your runs, don't hesitate and be fearless.
"This is how I see it. He will start tomorrow and here we go."
Werner's only goals in 2021 came against Morecambe in the FA Cup and Newcastle in the Premier League.
But Tuchel urged him to ignore criticism on social media and any nagging doubts in his own mind.