Tuchel tells misfiring Werner to stop worrying

"So it will come back; it is just a matter of time. But it is much easier said than done because for me this is the moment not to think about it and not to read about it, and not even to train extra.

"Yesterday I sent him in from training because he wanted to do some finishing with us. I just sent him in.

"I said 'you don't need that, your body, your brain knows how to score; you did it since you were five years old so don't worry, it will come'."

'The goals will come'

Despite 10 games without a goal for club and country, Tuchel confirmed Werner will start Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.