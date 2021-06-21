Turkey's Calhanoglu switching from AC Milan to Inter

The 27-year-old midfielder told Turkey's TRT Spor that he will be in Milan on Tuesday to sign a contract after completing a physical with his new team.

"I have reached an agreement with Inter. I'm going to Milan," he told the state broadcaster.

Calhanoglu had hoped to be the engine of Turkey's drive for its first international title, dispatching his trademark free-kicks and organising the attack for a youthful squad that had beaten and drawn against world champions France in the qualifying rounds.

But Turkey had a European campaign to forget, losing all three matches while scoring once and conceding eight goals.

Calhanoglu turned down a contract extension at Milan to become a free agent and was linked to Manchester United as well as other big clubs in Spain and Italy.

He scored nine goals in 43 appearances for AC Milan in the 2020-21 season, in which he came down with Covid-19.

Inter won their Serie A first title in 11 years that season, but have since parted ways with coach Antonio Conte.

Calhanoglu joined AC Milan in 2017 after four seasons in Germany's Bundesliga, where he played for Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen.