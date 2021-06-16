Turkey's Demiral dropped for Wales game at Euro 2020

Gunes has also omitted attacker Yusuf Yazici for the game against the 2016 European Championship semi-finalists after Friday's tournament-opening 3-0 defeat by the Azzurri.
Sassuolo defender Kaan Ayhan and Leicester City winger Cengiz Under come in.
Gunes' side must avoid defeat to realistically keep their hopes of a last-16 place alive.
Wales coach Robert Page has kept faith with the same starting XI from Saturday's draw with Switzerland as goal-scorer Kieffer Moore leads the attack with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale on the left wing.
Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Umut Meras; Okay Yokuslu; Kenan Karaman, Ozan Tufan, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu; Burak Yilmaz (capt)
Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Dan James, Gareth Bale (capt); Kieffer Moore
Referee: Artur Dias (POR)