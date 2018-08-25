Pulse.com.gh logo
Two Black Starlets players disqualified by MRI


Winger Adams Saad and nimble-footed midfielder Emmanuel Bio were disqualified after failing to reach the grade.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana's U-17 team has been hit with some bad news after two players were disqualified from participating in the qualifiers for the Africa Juvenile Championship after failing MRI scans.

Winger Adams Saad and nimble-footed midfielder Emmanuel Bio were disqualified after failing to reach the grade.

The two attackers have been a key part of Coach Karim Zito's team as they prepare for the qualifiers of the Africa Juvenile championship.

Both Saad and Bio have been involved in most of the goals in all the friendly matches of the Black Starlets either by scoring or assisting.

This is seen as-as a big blow to the national U-17 team who are also preparing for the U-17 WAFU Cup of nations.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito must now find replacements for these players before departing for the tournament to be staged in Niger on Monday.

He will name a 25-man squad for the trip but will be required to make a final cut to the required 21 for the competition.

The Black Starlets will take on Niger and Togo in the group phase of the tournament.

