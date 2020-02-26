The team who will be in the country for three days are will have a meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on various issues.

The meetings will focus on the Vision and Mission of the GFA,the existing leagues and regulations,the current organization of Football in Ghana, an analysis of the GFA and also look at a detailed Organizational chart of the GFA.

The meeting will discuss the GFA Technical department, organization, financial and human resource and also review the action plan for the use of the forward 2.0 funds.

The FIFA delegation will also assist the GFA identify projects to be presented at the next AFCA or Devco Meeting.

The delegation are expected to visit the Ghanaian soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Mr. Diop and Mr. Niyonzima will leave Ghana on the 29, February 2020.