A stunning free-kick from striker Precious Boah was enough to seal an important victory for the Black Satellites.

Abdul Karim Zito’s side made a strong start to the game, with Daniel Afriyie Barnie, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Patrick Mensah all getting chances.

The Satellites continued to dominate possession and were rewarded after the half hour mark when Boah scored a beautiful free-kick from the outside of the box.

The young striker has now scored three goals in the competition, making him the tournament’s top scorer.

Meanwhile, Ghana had to put up a resilient performance in the second half following an onslaught for the Gambians.

Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim was called into action a couple of times but the Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was up to task on each occasion.

The Black Satellites held on to enact some revenge over the Young Scorpions who had earlier beaten them 2-1 in the group stage.

Ghana has now reached their sixth U-20 AFCON final, having won the competition three times. They will now face either Uganda or Tunisia in the final.