U-20 WWC: Black Princesses paired against USA, Japan and Netherlands in Group D

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana finds itself in a very tough group for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after being paired in Group D, alongside Japan, the USA and the Netherlands.

The Black Princesses will need to navigate their way past the aforementioned heavyweights to reach the knockout stages of the tournament, which will be hosted in Costa Rica.

Ben Fokuo’s side booked their place at the tournament in March following an impressive 5-1 aggregate victory against Ethiopia.

They, therefore, entered Thursday’s draw as part of Pot 3, which also contained Brazil, South Korea and New Zealand.

Having been paired in Group D, though, the Black Princesses will face tough tests against former world champions USA and Japan.

The Americans are the most successful team in the competition after winning the U-20 World Cup three times.

Meanwhile, Japan are also the defending champions, having conquered all to win the trophy in the last edition in 2018.

Fellow African nation, Nigeria, also find themselves in Group C, alongside France, Canada, and the Korea Republic.

The U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place from August 10 to August 28, 2022.

Below is the full group stage draw:

Group A: Costa Rica, Australia, Spain, Brazil

Group B: Germany, Colombia, New Zealand, Mexico

Group C: France, Nigeria, Canada, Korea Republic

Group D: Japan, Netherlands, Ghana, USA

Emmanuel Ayamga

