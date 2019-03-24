Ghana took first leg advantage after beating Gabon 4-0 on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium in their CAF U23 Cup of Nations penultimate qualifying round.

Goals from Kwabena Owusu, Bernard Tekpertey and a brace from Osman Bukari has secured the chances of the team making into the final round of the qualifiers despite a game to play.

Gabon will have a mountain to climb in this encounter as they have to defeat Ghana by five unanswered goals should they aim to qualify in the reverse fixture which is scheduled for Tuesday March 26, 2019.

Credit: Ghanasoccernet