U20 Women’s World Cup: Black Princesses lose 3-0 to USA in group opener

Goals from Michelle Cooper, Alyssa Thompson and Allyson Sentnor were enough to secure an emphatic victory for the three-time champions.

Ghana was without captain and talisman Evelyn Badu, who has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining an ankle injury in training.

The absence of the 2022 CAF Young Player of the Year came as a big blow to the Africans, although coach Ben Fokua still fielded a strong line-up.

Grace Buoadi started in post while the back four was made of Abena Opoku, Rebecca Atinga, Azumah Bugre and Susan Duah.

Jacqueline Owusu, who was sent off in the first half, partnered Nyama Cecilia in midfield, while Addulai Salamatu, Teye Suzzy, Doris Boaduwaa and Sharon Sampson formed an attacking quartet.

Despite Ghana’s strong squad, it was the USA who started the game in the ascendency and dominated the early exchanges.

It didn’t take long for them to open the scoring as Cooper was left unmarked in the box to head the USA into the lead.

Ghana was reduced to 10 women midway through the first half when Owusu appeared to have brought down her marker. As the last woman, she was sent off after VAR review.

Thomson doubled the USA’s lead seven minutes before the half-time break, with Sentnor adding a third just after the restart.