U20 Women’s World Cup: Ghana exits tournament with 3 losses and 9 goals conceded

Ben Fokuo’s side had lost 3-0 to the USA in their opening group game, before being beaten 2-0 by Japan in their second match.

The West Africans, therefore, needed to win by a huge margin against the Netherlands in their last game and also hope for a favourable result in the other group fixture between Japan and the USA.

However, that was not to be as Ghana suffered yet another humiliating loss, with Doris Boaduwaa getting the consolation goal in the 4-1 defeat to the Dutch.

The Black Princesses’ preparation for the tournament was rocked by an ankle injury to their captain Evelyn Badu.

Badu, who is the reigning CAF Young Player of the Year and CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year, was ruled out of the tournament due to the injury.

Ghana, however, still had enough options in attack, with Mukarama Abdulai and Sharon Sampson tasked with making up for her loss.

Neither of the aforementioned players, though, found their feet at the tournament, with the team exiting after three defeats, nine goals conceded and just one scored.