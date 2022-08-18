Ghana suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to the Netherlands on Wednesday evening, concluding the tournament without a win.
U20 Women’s World Cup: Ghana exits tournament with 3 losses and 9 goals conceded
The Black Princesses have been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after finishing bottom of Group D.
Ben Fokuo’s side had lost 3-0 to the USA in their opening group game, before being beaten 2-0 by Japan in their second match.
The West Africans, therefore, needed to win by a huge margin against the Netherlands in their last game and also hope for a favourable result in the other group fixture between Japan and the USA.
However, that was not to be as Ghana suffered yet another humiliating loss, with Doris Boaduwaa getting the consolation goal in the 4-1 defeat to the Dutch.
The Black Princesses’ preparation for the tournament was rocked by an ankle injury to their captain Evelyn Badu.
Badu, who is the reigning CAF Young Player of the Year and CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year, was ruled out of the tournament due to the injury.
Ghana, however, still had enough options in attack, with Mukarama Abdulai and Sharon Sampson tasked with making up for her loss.
Neither of the aforementioned players, though, found their feet at the tournament, with the team exiting after three defeats, nine goals conceded and just one scored.
Meanwhile, the Black Princesses have added to their poor record at the U20 Women’s World Cup, having now failed to go past the group stages in six attempts.