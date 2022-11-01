Fans troll Barca for conceding against lowly-rated Plzen in final Champions League game

With 24 goals conceded in six Group C matches, the Czech champions equalled the record for the most goals conceded in the group phase of the competition (24).

Both sides were already eliminated ahead of Tuesday's encounter, with nothing but pride on the line for Plzen who took their scoring tally to five after two against Barcelona, like they did against Bayern in their last group match.

Barcelona defeat Viktoria Plzen 4-2

Xavi Hernandez's outfit took no time to go ahead inside six minutes, when Marcos Alonso was first to respond to Ansu Fati’s shot being parried onto the line, slamming home his first-ever Barcelona goal.

AFP

They doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as Plzen’s failure to take their chances would be punished, as Raphinha’s incisive lofted ball allowed Jordi Alba to nod across goal, where Ferran Torres was waiting to slam home from close range.

The hosts who failed to get on the scoresheet before the break, did so in the second half from the penalty spot, with Tomas Chory dispatching the ball from 12 yards.

Barcelona then took the game beyond Plzen less than two minutes as Torres and Raphinha linked up with the Spaniard firing into the back of the net in the 54th minute.

Plzen refused to lie low though, striking again just three minutes off the hour mark as Chory nodded home his second of the night.

AFP

Barcelona, however, put the game to bed with an emphatic fourth goal as Torre finished off Raphinha's assist.

Match reactions as Barcelona fail to keep clean sheet