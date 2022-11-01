RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

UCL: Mo Kudus as Ajax thrash Rangers, Bassey denied clean sheet on Ibrox return

Izuchukwu Akawor

Ghanaian forward Kudus stole the show at the Ibrox, with Calvin Bassey getting one over his former club.

Mohammed Kudus (L) and Calvin Bassey (far right) celebrate at the ibroIbrox
Mohammed Kudus (L) and Calvin Bassey (far right) celebrate at the ibroIbrox

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey had the last laugh as Ajax Amsterdam defeated Rangers 3-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Read Also

Bassey featured from start to finish for the Dutch champions against his former employers at the Ibrox.

Calvin Bassey enjoys winning return to the Ibrox.
Calvin Bassey enjoys winning return to the Ibrox. AFP

The 22-year-old, who played for Rangers for two years, put in a composed performance on his first visit to the stadium where he made his name.

He completed 84% of his passes, the most dribbles, three, had 81 touches, won 100% of his tackles, made one interception and won five ground duels.

Calvin Bassey denied his former club Rangers a goal with a superb goal line clearance in the first half.
Calvin Bassey denied his former club Rangers a goal with a superb goal line clearance in the first half. Pulse Nigeria

However, the Super Eagles defender would be denied a deserved clean sheet when James Tavernier converted a late penalty to make the score line respectable.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian international Mohamed Kudus was the star of the day for the Dutch champions.

Mohammed Kudus scored one and assisted another goal against Rangers on Tuesday night.
Mohammed Kudus scored one and assisted another goal against Rangers on Tuesday night. Pulse Nigeria

Kudus scored one and assisted another as Ajax ended a disappointing campaign on a high with a convincing win.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian added a third but it was cancelled by the VAR for offside.

Chico Conceicao wrapped up proceedings with a third goal a minute from time to restore the two-goal lead after Tavernier pulled one back for the Gers.

While Dutch champions Ajax and Bassey get to console themselves with a ticket to Europe's second tier competition, the Europa League, it's the end of the road for his former club, Rangers.

Playing in the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2010/2011 campaign, the Gers failed to win a single game.

The Scottish giant lost all six matches, conceded 22 goals and scored just two, one of which was a late penalty against Ajax tonight.

Rangers will now switch attention to the Scottish Premier League, where they are also struggling to keep pace with defending champions and rivals, Celtic.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • FIFA World Cup trophy

    WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

  • Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were the goalscorers in Liverpool's win over Napoli (Twitter)

    Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

  • Mohammed Kudus (L) and Calvin Bassey (far right) celebrate at the ibroIbrox

    UCL: Mo Kudus as Ajax thrash Rangers, Bassey denied clean sheet on Ibrox return

Trending

Fans react after Samuel Eto'o compares himself to Henry Thierry
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

Bournemouth have cut ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West

Social media reactions to Chelsea's defeat against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Sacked in the morning' - Reactions as Graham Potter's Chelsea dismantled by ex-love Brighton