RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Authors:

Tunde Young

Liverpool will play against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris and Mohamed Salah’s motivation could be dangerous.

Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris
Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will see Real Madrid take on Liverpool at the Stade De France in Paris on May 28.

Recommended articles

The game has many intriguing storylines, especially with Real Madrid’s incredible knockout run and Liverpool’s quest for world dominance with a third Champions League final in five years.

The first of those two previous finals for Liverpool was a 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid four years ago so it is understandable that Jurgen Klopp’s men are eager to get their pound of flesh.

Real Madrid stun Manchester City with historic comeback

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

That 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the cold city of Kyiv left Liverpool feeling hard done by, especially because it was marred by unforeseen circumstances.

The hero of Real Madrid's final win over Liverpool in May, Gareth Bale will spearhead the Spanish side's bid to win a fourth straight Champions League
The hero of Real Madrid's final win over Liverpool in May, Gareth Bale will spearhead the Spanish side's bid to win a fourth straight Champions League AFP

A circumstance such as Loris Karius forgetting how to use his limbs and gifting Karim Benzema the opening goal significantly impacted the outcome of the game.

But perhaps the most significant act of God that ruined Liverpool’s night came earlier on in the 25th minute, when Mohamed Salah went off with an injury.

The Egyptian had gotten his right shoulder tangled in a Sergio Ramos-shaped web and to this day, Salah swears the Spanish defender did it on purpose.

Sergio Ramos injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final
Sergio Ramos injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final Getty Images

Even though Sergio Ramos has since moved on, Salah has not in the sense that he is still a Liverpool player and also clearly still thinks about that game from four years ago.

Salah’s reaction to Real Madrid qualifying for the final went “I’m so excited, I said before the game that I wanted to play Madrid in the final. We lost in the (2018) final, it was a sad day for all of us and I think it is revenge time.”

That quote suggests that despite winning the Champions League a year later and even scoring in the final against Tottenham, Salah never quite got over 2018.

Salah helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019
Salah helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019 AFP

And that defeat being his main motivation for the 2022 final could be detrimental to Liverpool’s chances against a potent Real Madrid team.

Salah’s Liverpool would not be the first to seek revenge in a Champions League final after having previously lost to the same team a few years prior but it has not particularly ended well for those teams either.

The most recent of those examples is Atletico Madrid who sought to beat Real Madrid in the 2016 final and avenge the defeat which they had suffered two years prior but only ended up losing again, this time in an even more agonising fashion… via penalty shootouts.

Atletico Madrid lost two Champions League finals in three years to Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid lost two Champions League finals in three years to Real Madrid omnisports

Further back, Manchester United got whooped by Barcelona in the 2009 Champions League final and got their crack at revenge two years later.

Backed by the great Sir Alex Ferguson and led by Wayne Rooney in his prime, Manchester United sought revenge and got whooped again by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Manchester United lost two Champions League finals in three years to Barcelona
Manchester United lost two Champions League finals in three years to Barcelona Planet Football

The only time in recent memory a team has successfully avenged a Champions League final defeat coincidentally also involved Liverpool so perhaps that is a sign.

AC Milan defeated Liverpool in the 2007 final to make up for losing the greatest Champions League final of all time two years prior in Istanbul.

Liverpool came from three goals down to beat AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final
Liverpool came from three goals down to beat AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final AFP

While it is good that Salah draws inspiration from the first loss to Real Madrid, his drive for vengeance could cost Liverpool as established earlier.

Mo Salah
Mo Salah Pulse

“I’m sure it is going to be a tough game, they beat a lot of good teams so we just need to focus on the game.” Salah himself admits the gigantic nature of the challenge.

So it is advisable that the Egyptian take his own advice and focus on this game coming on May 28 2022, rather than the game from four years ago.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris

    Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

  • Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

    Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

  • Eddie Nketiah: Jamie Carragher advises Ghana-target to leave Arsenal

    Eddie Nketiah: Jamie Carragher advises Ghana-target to leave Arsenal

Trending

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses

Ghana nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semis against Zambia because of Dede Ayew – Boateng

Derek Boateng

How Pep Guardiola ‘the overthinker’ lost the Champions League final spot

Pep Guardiola is to blame for Manchester City's disappointing loss to Real Madrid
UCL

3 key changes Ancelotti made to outsmart Guardiola and lead Real Madrid to a win against Man City

Carlo Ancelotti got the better of Pep Guardiola