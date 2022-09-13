RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'This is on Conte' - UCL Reactions as Spurs fall in Lisbon in stoppage time

David Ben

Antonio Conte's Spurs fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sporting CP and here's how the fans have reacted on social media.

Social media reactions as Spurs lose 2-0 to Sporting in UCL
Social media reactions as Spurs lose 2-0 to Sporting in UCL

Tottenham Hotspur travelled to the José Alvalade stadium to face Sporting Lisbon in the round 2 of their UEFA Champions League Group D fixture and lost 2-0 to the Portuguese side.

Read Also

Both sides began their campaign with a win last week with Sporting crushing Bundesliga side Frankfurt while Spurs defeated French side Marseille.

The hosts looked far more dangerous in the first-half and could have even taken the lead after former Spurs academy star Marcus Edwards dazzled his way around the Tottenham defense only to see his effort saved by Hugo Lloris from close range.

The hosts dominated possession in the first period as Antonio Conte's side failed to be clinical in the final third of the pitch.

Marcus Edwards impressed against his boyhood club on Tuesday evening
Marcus Edwards impressed against his boyhood club on Tuesday evening Twitter

With the game deadlocked in the first-half, Spurs thought they had finally broken the deadlock with summer signing Richarlison finding the back of the net in the 35th minute after being played through by Harry Kane, only for the Brazilian to see his effort flagged for offside.

There were no goals in the first-half but the visitors looked better in the second period creating more dangerous chances for themselves.

But still Conte's men failed to be clinical as the game dragged with Sporting actually holding their own in the second 45.

Richarlison saw his first half effort ruled out for offside
Richarlison saw his first half effort ruled out for offside Twitter

It looked like both teams would eventually share the spoils with goals seeming hard to come by.

However, a dramatic late twists saw the hosts absolutely land two knock out blows to their London visitors.

Paulinha scored in the 91st minute of stoppage time to finally put the game to bed for Sporting, but the hosts were not done yet and still had time for one more after Arthur Gomes put the game beyond reach just two minutes later to condemn Spurs to their first loss in their Champions league campaign.

Arthur Gomes scored a minute after entering in the second half stoppage time for Sporting C
Arthur Gomes scored a minute after entering in the second half stoppage time for Sporting C Twitter

Following the result on Tuesday night, fans have taken social media to react. Here's what's buzzin:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Manchester United players observe a minute silence in honour of late Queen Elizabeth II

Football to return on Thursday, Manchester United announce