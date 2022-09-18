'Inzaghi is not that guy' - Reactions as Udinese stun Inter in epic fashion

The visitors were found wanting in the opening two minutes of the game as Udinese came close to scoring.

However, Inter would regain their composure and open the scoring in the 5th minute after a brilliant freekick from Nico Barella gave Inter an early lead.

Inter managed to control the tempo of the game up until the 22nd minute after an unfortunate own goal from Mikan Skriniar let the hosts back into the game to level matters at the Dacia Arena.

With both sides going into the break on level terms, fans had to wait for the second 45 to actually find the winner.

Despite Inter boasting the lion's share of possession, it was Udinese who looked more dangerous in the second-half.

And the hosts had to dig really deep to find the back of the net again with Jaka Bijol scoring in the 84th minute to complete the comeback.

BuT the hosts were not done yet. Gerard Deulofeu bagged another assist after finding Tolgay Arslan who tucked home in the 93rd minute in what ultimately proved to be the winner for Andrea Sottil's men.

The result has now sent Udinese to the top of the standings temporarily while Inter languish in 6th position ahead of their mid-week champions league date with Barcelona.

