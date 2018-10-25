news

Reigning European League champions Real Madrid have been paid the sum of €88.6 million for their victory over Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League final played in Kiev.

Liverpool who were runners-up collected €11m for reaching the final and €81.2m in total for their campaign.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid also received a total of €16.1m while beaten finalists Marseille were paid €23m following their impressive run in the tournament.

Atletico also picked up €31.7m for their participation in the Champions League even though they failed to qualify from the Group stage.

Meanwhile, all the clubs that got to the Group stages of last season's Champions League were paid €12.7m according to the report by FourFourTwo.