UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

Manchester United's bid to finish top of their Europa League group has suffered a major setback ahead of the final game of the group stage against Real Sociedad on Thursday.
The Red Devils will play the top-of-the-table clash against Real Sociedad without three key players.
The Red Devils have revealed a 23-man travelling squad to Spain without the trio of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.
Brazilian winger is still injured after he missed United’s Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday due to an injury.
The 22-year-old has been left behind at Carrington to continue his recovery alongside Martial, who has also been left behind to continue his rehabilitation.
Meanwhile, English playmaker, Sancho is the other United player who will miss the crucial game due to illness.
Depleted United in a must-win game against Sociedad
United are visitors at the Reale Arena on Thursday night to take on LaLiga side Real Sociedad in a top-of-the-table clash in the UEL.
The Red Devils are looking to pick an automatic ticket to the round of 16 but will face Sociedad without the aforementioned three key players.
The absence of the trio has made Erik ten Hag's task more difficult as the Reds must beat their host by two goals to finish top and avoid the UEL playoffs with a Champions League team.
However, the Dutchman has named youngsters Facundo Pellistri, Shola Shoretire, and Alejandro Garnacho, who will be hoping to get a chance to prove themselves in the important tie.
