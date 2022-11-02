RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Red Devils will play the top-of-the-table clash against Real Sociedad without three key players.

empty
empty

Manchester United's bid to finish top of their Europa League group has suffered a major setback ahead of the final game of the group stage against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils have revealed a 23-man travelling squad to Spain without the trio of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Brazilian winger is still injured after he missed United’s Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday due to an injury.

A smiling Anthony Martial returned to training this week.
A smiling Anthony Martial returned to training this week. AFP

The 22-year-old has been left behind at Carrington to continue his recovery alongside Martial, who has also been left behind to continue his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, English playmaker, Sancho is the other United player who will miss the crucial game due to illness.

Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022.
Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022. AFP

United are visitors at the Reale Arena on Thursday night to take on LaLiga side Real Sociedad in a top-of-the-table clash in the UEL.

The Red Devils are looking to pick an automatic ticket to the round of 16 but will face Sociedad without the aforementioned three key players.

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United celebrate a goal recently.
Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United celebrate a goal recently. Pulse Nigeria

The absence of the trio has made Erik ten Hag's task more difficult as the Reds must beat their host by two goals to finish top and avoid the UEL playoffs with a Champions League team.

However, the Dutchman has named youngsters Facundo Pellistri, Shola Shoretire, and Alejandro Garnacho, who will be hoping to get a chance to prove themselves in the important tie.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

    Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

  • empty

    UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

  • Sulley Muntari recounts how he came close to joining Manchester United

    ‘I trained with them’ – Sulley Muntari recounts how he came close to joining Man United

Trending

Fans react after Samuel Eto'o compares himself to Henry Thierry
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection

Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

Bournemouth have cut ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West