Watch: Ugly scenes as fans chase and beat up referee during BA United vs RTU game

In videos that have gone viral, the fans were captured pouncing on the referee and beating him, as he tried to run for his life.

RTU occupy the top of Zone 2 of the Division One League and sit a point above Berekum Arsenal and Tano Bofoakwa.

This meant a win over BA United would have guaranteed their return to the Ghana Premier League.

However, reports suggest some fans of Berekum Arsenal and Tano Bofoakwa, who are also based in the Brong Ahafo region, went to support BA United in their game against RTU.

The fans, though, vented their anger on the referee when he whistled for a penalty in favour of the away team.

They breached the inner perimeter fence of the stadium, chased the referee and eventually beat him up before the security could intervene.

According to reports, referee Hanson was forced to rescind the penalty decision in a bid to appease the angry home fans.