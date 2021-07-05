Watch: Ugly scenes as fans chase and beat up referee during BA United vs RTU game

Several fans invaded the Sunyani Coronation Park and chased referee Maxwell Hanson after he awarded a penalty to RTU.
A Division One League game between BA United and Real Tamale United (RTU) turned ugly when fans of the home team turned on the referee.
In videos that have gone viral, the fans were captured pouncing on the referee and beating him, as he tried to run for his life.
RTU occupy the top of Zone 2 of the Division One League and sit a point above Berekum Arsenal and Tano Bofoakwa.
This meant a win over BA United would have guaranteed their return to the Ghana Premier League.
However, reports suggest some fans of Berekum Arsenal and Tano Bofoakwa, who are also based in the Brong Ahafo region, went to support BA United in their game against RTU.
The fans, though, vented their anger on the referee when he whistled for a penalty in favour of the away team.
They breached the inner perimeter fence of the stadium, chased the referee and eventually beat him up before the security could intervene.
According to reports, referee Hanson was forced to rescind the penalty decision in a bid to appease the angry home fans.
However, the RTU supporters equally protested and began throwing bottles onto the pitch, which led to the game being called off.
