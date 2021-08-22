Union's in-form Awoniyi rescues point at Hoffenheim

The 24-year-old, who moved permanently from Merseyside this summer after spending last season on loan in the German capital, equalised with a superb strike early in the second half.

"It was a good game for us, but with a bit of luck maybe we should have won," said Awoniyi.

With Union 2-1 down, he rescued a point two minutes into the second-half by volleying home at the second attempt after his initial shot was parried.

"When I saw the 'keeper save my shot, I kept on going, the ball came back to my feet and it went in," Awoniyi added.

It capped a golden week for the Nigerian who scored twice and set up a third goal in Thursday's 4-0 away drubbing of Finnish club Kuopion Palloseura in a first-leg qualifier for the Europa Conference League.

Awoniyi also scored the opening goal in last Saturday's 1-1 league draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Union took the lead after 10 minutes in Hoffenheim when defender Niko Giesselmann tapped home the rebound after his header was blocked.

The hosts roared back as defender Kevin Akpoguma headed in the equaliser four minutes later.

Hoffenheim took the lead on half an hour when a superb Andrej Kramaric long ball was met by Danish forward Jacob Bruun Larsen, who scored his second goal in as many games before Awoniyi equalised.

Union finished with 10 men as defender Marvin Friedrich was dismissed in added time for a second booking. He will now miss next Sunday's home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach.