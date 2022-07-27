Unlike Liverpool, Bayern Munich celebrate Sadio Mane’s CAF Award

The German champions gave the Senegal international a great reception on his return from Rabat, where was crowned as the continent’s best men’s player for the second time.

Mane beat off competition from compatriot Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to scoop the award.

In a video shared by Bayern, the club celebrated the forward’s triumph with a customised cake and some candles.

"Never in the club's history have we had an African Footballer of the Year in our squad, can't tell you how proud we are as he deserved the award," Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn effused.

The grandiose nature of the celebration has led to some social media football fans calling out Liverpool for failing to do the same for the Senegal star when he played for the Reds.

It will be recalled that there was no public celebration or even acknowledgement at all when Mane led his country to win the 2021 AFCON earlier this year.

The Lions of Teranga won their first-ever AFCON title after beating Egypt 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Mane was the hero, as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout to make amends for his earlier miss during the game.

The Liverpool winger was also adjudged as the best player of the tournament after scoring three goals and contributing two assists.

While clubs like Chelsea and PSG openly celebrated their players who were part of Senegal’s AFCON-winning team, Liverpool was an exception.

Unofficial explanations at the time suggested the Merseyside club didn’t want to upset Salah, who was on the losing side in that AFCON final.