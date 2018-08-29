Pulse.com.gh logo
US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement


Football US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement

United States and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 15-year career that included three World Cup appearances as he became his country's joint record goalscorer.

Clint Dempsey scored the fastest ever US World Cup goal after 29 seconds in a group-stage victory over Ghana in Natal, Brazil, in 2014

Clint Dempsey scored the fastest ever US World Cup goal after 29 seconds in a group-stage victory over Ghana in Natal, Brazil, in 2014

(AFP)

United States and Seattle Sounders striker Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a 15-year career that included three World Cup appearances as he became his country's joint record goalscorer.

The 35-year-old forward, whose career was halted for six months after the discovery of an irregular heartbeat in 2016, said in a statement the time was right to draw a line under his playing days.

"After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game," said Dempsey.

"I'd like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I've worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I'm grateful to have been on this ride."

Dempsey is one of the most successful US players in history, enjoying spells with English Premier League sides Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur as well as stints in Major League Soccer with New England and Seattle.

At international level, Dempsey scored 57 goals in 141 appearances between 2004 and 2017, putting him level with Landon Donovan as the USA's leading all-time goalscorer.

Dempsey played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, captaining his country in Brazil four years ago when the US reached the knockout phase.

The Texan spent seven years in the Premier League and was fourth in the 2011-2012 Football Writers' Association rankings for Player of the Year after a campaign that included 17 goals for Fulham.

In five years at Craven Cottage, Dempsey scored 50 goals in 184 games, before adding seven goals in 29 appearances for Spurs in 2012-2013.

