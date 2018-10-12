Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Usain Bolt has scored his first goal for the Central Coast Mariners


Usain Bolt has scored his first goal for the Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt scored twice on his full debut for Central Coast Mariners

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt has scored his first and second goals for the Central Coast Mariners but fans are still not convinced.

The world’s fastest man was put into space and unleashed a low left footer into the back of the net.

It was an impressive strike from the former sprinter as he aims to secure an A-League contract with the Mariners.

Bolt gave his trademark celebration after scoring.

 

While Fox Sports were talking to coach Mike Mulvey, Bolt scored his second as the Macarthur goalkeeper and defender took each other out, meaning he was on a hattrick.

“You’ve got to be happy for him. It’s one of those moments he’ll treasure forever but it was just good football, he shielded the ball well and hit the target. He’s had a couple of chances tonight.”

Mulvey then rushed back to the bench after saying Bolt was supposed to come off the field but Bolt signalled to the bench he wanted five more minutes.

READ ALSO: Hearts midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim slapped with indefinite suspension

Speaking after he was substituted off the field, Bolt said he was happy with his performance.

“I think I made some slight mistakes but it’s my first real game with the first team. I’m just happy I got a chance and I’m proud of myself,” Bolt said.

 “It was a big deal, scoring a goal in my first real match is a big deal. To score two goals, it’s a good feeling, it’s what I’m working towards, I try to improve myself, I try to get better and I’m doing that.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Today In History: Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cup Today In History Ghana beat India 4-0 in World Cup
Football: 19 charged in Belgium football fraud probe: prosecutor Football 19 charged in Belgium football fraud probe: prosecutor
Football: Nuts and Bolt! Sprint legend grabs double after painful kick Football Nuts and Bolt! Sprint legend grabs double after painful kick
Hearts midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim slapped with indefinite suspension Hearts midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim slapped with indefinite suspension
Football: Carrick hails Mourinho as managerial 'great' alongside Ferguson Football Carrick hails Mourinho as managerial 'great' alongside Ferguson
Football: Mbappe is Time magazine's 'Future of Soccer' Football Mbappe is Time magazine's 'Future of Soccer'

Recommended Videos

Video: Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’ Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’
Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach



Top Articles

1 Ghana Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars...bullet
2 La Liga Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention...bullet
3 Today In History Black Stars players don’t respect Gyan – Laryea...bullet
4 English Premier League 5 players who want to leave ManUnited...bullet
5 Who Is Who Wayne Rooney settles Messi vs Ronaldo ‘GOAT’ debatebullet
6 Gift Photos of the £250,000 Ferrari Abramovich bought for Mourinhobullet
7 The Bison Michael Essien explains why he has not retired yetbullet
8 In The Waiting Room These are the top ten coaches without...bullet
9 Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars...bullet
10 Football Three more women accuse Cristiano Ronaldo of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
5 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
6 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
7 UEFA Nations League Watch how Spain destroyed Croatia 6-0bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of...bullet
10 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet

Football

China have ambitions of becoming a superpower in world football.
Football China and India, football's biggest minnows, in rare clash
Portugal players celebrate victory in Poland
Football Portugal ruin Lewandowski's century celebration
Germany boss Joachim Loew is under pressure to deliver results in their Nations League matches against the Netherlands and France
Football Germany boss Loew under pressure for Dutch, French tests
Kylian Mbappe's late penalty rescued a draw for France against Iceland
Football Mbappe cameo helps France avoid shock Iceland defeat
X
Advertisement