Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt has scored his first and second goals for the Central Coast Mariners but fans are still not convinced.

The world’s fastest man was put into space and unleashed a low left footer into the back of the net.

It was an impressive strike from the former sprinter as he aims to secure an A-League contract with the Mariners.

Bolt gave his trademark celebration after scoring.

While Fox Sports were talking to coach Mike Mulvey, Bolt scored his second as the Macarthur goalkeeper and defender took each other out, meaning he was on a hattrick.

“You’ve got to be happy for him. It’s one of those moments he’ll treasure forever but it was just good football, he shielded the ball well and hit the target. He’s had a couple of chances tonight.”

Mulvey then rushed back to the bench after saying Bolt was supposed to come off the field but Bolt signalled to the bench he wanted five more minutes.

Speaking after he was substituted off the field, Bolt said he was happy with his performance.

“I think I made some slight mistakes but it’s my first real game with the first team. I’m just happy I got a chance and I’m proud of myself,” Bolt said.

“It was a big deal, scoring a goal in my first real match is a big deal. To score two goals, it’s a good feeling, it’s what I’m working towards, I try to improve myself, I try to get better and I’m doing that.”