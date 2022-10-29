'The Next Messi isonu' - Reactions as fans shade Ansu Fati despite Barcelona win against Valencia

The hosts came close to opening the scoring in the 1st minute of the encounter after Samuel Dias Lino found himself inside the box and blazed a shot towards the bottom left corner.

However, Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a comfortable save to deny the hosts the opener.

13 minutes later, Ansu Fati picked up a precise pass deep inside the box, but his strike was saved by the Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Blaugrana thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Ansu Fati found the back of the net. But his effort was ultimately ruled out for offside by VAR as the scores were still level.

Twitter

In the 30th minute, Fati had another chance to open the scoring after connecting with a cross from the side, but his header went miles wide of the left post.

The visitors continued to dominate and create chances for themselves as half-time drew close.

Robert Lewandowski blazed a header in the six-yard box, wide of the right post in the 44th minute in what was the last real action of the first half as both sides went into the break with the scoreline goalless.

Twitter

The second -half resumed and this time, it was the hosts who thought they had finally broken the deadlock after Samuel Dias Lino fired past Ter Stegen in the 50th minute.

However, the 22-year-old saw his effort ruled out by VAR after a handball was spotted in the build-up.

Four minutes later, Ansu Fati came close to scoring again but his shot from inside the box went wide of the left post.

The visitors suffered another setback minutes later after summer signing Jules Kounde was down holding his left hamstring.

The 23-year-old center-back was eventually replaced by Gerard Pique in the 74th minute with the scores still deadlocked.

Second-half substitute Raphinha, had a golden chance to tuck home a potential winner in the 86th minute after picking up a rebound inside the box, and but he rifled his shot high over the bar.

Twitter

But the visitors would not give up and stole the winner at the death after Raphinha found Robert Lewandowski who slotted home to settle the contest at the Mestalla.

Lewandowski's goal proved to be the winner for Xavi's men as it finished 1-0 in favour of Barcelona in what was a much needed win for the Blaugrana outfit.

Social Media Reactions

Twitter

Following the disappointing result for the Catalans, fans have taken to social media to react, with some fans singling out Barcelona's 20-year-old Spanish forward Ansu Fati, who missed some golden opportunities to score for the visitors, despite having a goal ruled out by VAR in the first-half.