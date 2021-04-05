Valencia back Diakhaby in racism claim, say team 'forced' to resume match

Around 15 minutes later, both teams returned and a further five minutes afterwards, the game restarted, this time without Diakhaby, who was replaced by Hugo Guillamon and watched the second half sitting in the stands.

Marca's front page on Monday carried a black background behind a photo of Diakhaby sitting in the stands, with the headline 'You are not alone'.

Valencia might have refused to resume the game but the club maintain they had no choice but to return.

"In the changing rooms we were told if we didn't return, we would be sanctioned," said Gracia after the match.

"In that moment, we spoke with Diakha, about how he was, and he told us that he wouldn't play but he understood perfectly we had to continue playing to avoid a possible sanction, so we returned."