‘Play them together’ – Van der Vaart slams Ajax manager over Kudus-Brobbey situation

Brobbey began the season as Ajax’s first-choice striker but was usurped by Kudus four matches into the 2022/23 campaign.

Both players have, however, so far excelled, with Brobbey scoring eight goals in all competitions while Kudus has netted nine times despite playing mainly as a false nine.

Schreuder picked Brobbey to start in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Liverpool before bringing on Kudus to replace the Dutchman in the second half as Ajax suffered a 3-0 thrashing.

Speaking as a pundit in the aftermath of the game, Van der Vaart criticised the Ajax manager for being reluctant to play both players together.

"You are 3-0 behind and you decide to take off Brobbey while you finally had a chance to play with both Kudus and Brobbey. I think all these players are thinking, ‘why do you never take off Tadic?’" he fumed.