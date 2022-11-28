Portugal were awarded a penalty after a tumble between Mohammed Salisu and Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portuguese sprawling to the ground.
VAR call finally goes for Ghana after Portugal’s fiasco
Fans of the Black Stars were left wailing for the inconsistency in the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in their first World Cup game against Portugal last Thursday.
Amusingly, the United States of America referee Ismail Elfat pointed to the spot for a penalty kick and refused to back his decision with a consultation from the VAR.
Ghana went on to lose the game 3-2 and this left a sour taste in the mouths of Ghanaians and fair-minded football fans across the world.
However, in the Black Stars second game against South Korea, Ghana got a call for its first goal courtesy the VAR.
After Mohammed Salisu put Ghana ahead in the first half, the VAR was consulted for a possible handball against Black Stars captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew.
But after that few tensed moments, the referee confirmed the goal much to the relief of all Ghanaians.
