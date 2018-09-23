Pulse.com.gh logo
VAR denies Kwadwo Asamoah spectacular goal


The Ghana international  found the back of the net with a sensational daisy-cutter from the edge of the box, but once again VAR ruled it was disallowed.

Versatile Kwadwo Asamoah had his belter disallowed by VAR but Inter Milan kept their focus to snatch an injury time winner at Sampdoria in a 1-0 success.

This time the ball had gone out of play as it was pulled back from the by-line by Danilo D’Ambrosio.

Moments later, Sampdoria scored with Defrel, who took his shirt off to celebrate before realising he was offside and that didn’t count either.

Deep into stoppages, Brozovic chested down a corner and smashed the volley from a tight angle to beat Audero and give Inter what was ultimately a deserved victory.

Asamoah lasted the entire duration of the match.

