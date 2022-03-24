Photos: VAR installed at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria game

In a post on Twitter, the National Sports Authority (NSA) shared photos of the VAR being installed at the stadium.

“VAR has successfully been installed at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi, ahead of the World Cup playoff qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday. This is the first time the technology is applied in Ghana,” the NSA tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has said he has massive respect for Ghana but was quick to add that he is looking forward to a positive result against the Black Stars.

Pulse Ghana

“Ghana is a team I personally have always respected. Forget about the performance during the Nations Cup. Nigeria-Ghana any day, in any category, is always a big one. We are rivals, we respect them, we adore them,” he told TV3 Ghana.

“I’m very sure they respect and adore us as well. We are brothers and sisters. It’s going to be a big clash. It’s going to be very tough but in a friendly way… We are going to remain focused and play our game and try as much as possible to come out with a positive result.”