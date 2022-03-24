Photos: VAR installed at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of Ghana vs Nigeria game

A team from CAF successfully installed the VAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday ahead of the big game.
Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in Ghana for the first time when the Black Stars take on Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.
In a post on Twitter, the National Sports Authority (NSA) shared photos of the VAR being installed at the stadium.
“VAR has successfully been installed at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, Kumasi, ahead of the World Cup playoff qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday. This is the first time the technology is applied in Ghana,” the NSA tweeted.
Meanwhile, Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has said he has massive respect for Ghana but was quick to add that he is looking forward to a positive result against the Black Stars.
“Ghana is a team I personally have always respected. Forget about the performance during the Nations Cup. Nigeria-Ghana any day, in any category, is always a big one. We are rivals, we respect them, we adore them,” he told TV3 Ghana.
“I’m very sure they respect and adore us as well. We are brothers and sisters. It’s going to be a big clash. It’s going to be very tough but in a friendly way… We are going to remain focused and play our game and try as much as possible to come out with a positive result.”
Ghana boasts a better head-to-head record over Nigeria and haven’t lost to the Super Eagles since 2006.
