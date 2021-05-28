RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Verona become eighth of Serie A's top 10 clubs to change coach

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Juric was in charge of Verona for two seasons

Juric was in charge of Verona for two seasons Creator: Isabella BONOTTO
Juric was in charge of Verona for two seasons AFP

Hellas Verona announced the departure of their coach Ivan Juric on Friday, becoming the eighth club of Serie A's top 10 to change manager since the end of the season.

Recommended articles

The Croatian, who took charge in June 2019, led Verona to ninth and 10th-place finishes in his two campaigns at the club.

According to Italian media reports, Juric is now expected to join Torino.

The 45-year-old previously had three spells in charge of Genoa.

As it stands, only AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli and Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini will be retained by clubs who finished in the top half of the table for next season.

Antonio Conte left champions Inter Milan, while Juventus announced on Friday that Andrea Pirlo was leaving.

The other coaches to have left their teams are Gennaro Gattuso (Napoli), Simone Inzaghi (Lazio), Paulo Fonseca (Roma), Roberto De Zerbi (Sassuolo) and Claudio Ranieri (Sampdoria).

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Thomas Partey recognised as La Liga champion after Atletico Madrid victory

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Top 6 Ghanaian football stars for the future

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Bechem United to use owner’s Cadillac Limousine as ‘team bus’

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding

Derek Boateng: Ex-Ghana midfielder arrested and fined for speeding