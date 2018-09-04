Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Veteran Cahill to make one last appearance for Australia


Football Veteran Cahill to make one last appearance for Australia

Australia's all-time top goal-scorer Tim Cahill will make one last appearance for his country, it was announced Tuesday, after calling time on his international career at the Russia World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Soceroos fans will get one more chance to see top-scorer Tim Cahill play for his country play

Soceroos fans will get one more chance to see top-scorer Tim Cahill play for his country

(AFP/File)

Australia's all-time top goal-scorer Tim Cahill will make one last appearance for his country, it was announced Tuesday, after calling time on his international career at the Russia World Cup.

The veteran, who has scored 50 times in 107 appearances, will pull on the Socceroos jersey for a final time when they meet Lebanon in Sydney on November 20 so he can bid farewell to his home crowd.

"Tim's contribution to football and the Socceroos especially over the past 14 years has been immense," said Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop.

"When Tim made the decision to retire from international football we swiftly began discussions internally, and with him and his management team, regarding how FFA could provide Tim with an appropriate send-off on home soil."

The 38-year-old last played for the Socceroos when he came off the bench for their final group game against Peru at the World Cup.

He said he was humbled to be given the chance to play one more time on home soil.

"It's going to be incredibly special to represent my country for the final time and I can't wait to say thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career," he said."

Born in Sydney to a Samoan mother, Cahill started his international career playing for Western Samoa under-20s and only became a Socceroo in 2004 after an intense lobbying campaign to world body FIFA.

Two years later in Germany, he became the first Australian to net a goal at the World Cup, going to score in two further tournaments in 2010 and 2014.

Cahill spent 14 years in England with Millwall and top-flight outfit Everton, scoring more than 100 goals, before stints in the United States and China. He recently signed for Indian Premier club Jamshedpur.

The Lebanon friendly is part of Australia's preparations to defend their Asian Cup crown in January next year and coach Graham Arnold said they will be treating it "exceptionally seriously" even if it is Cahill's farewell.

"Tim has made many sacrifices to play for his country and deserves a final bow in front of Australian fans in Australia," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus This is why Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to score at Juventus
Football: The UEFA Nations League explained Football The UEFA Nations League explained
Football: France, Germany to launch inaugural UEFA Nations League Football France, Germany to launch inaugural UEFA Nations League
Football: German FA boss Grindel confident Ozil affair doesn't threaten Euro 2024 bid Football German FA boss Grindel confident Ozil affair doesn't threaten Euro 2024 bid
La Liga: Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s record
Football: Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals Football Sterling pulls out of England squad for internationals

Recommended Videos

Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos
Anas Expose: Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted Anas Expose Kwesi Nyantakyi will not be prosecuted



Top Articles

1 Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red cardbullet
2 CAF Confederation Cup We pleaded with Raja Casablanca to reduce the...bullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up...bullet
5 Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahcebullet
6 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
7 Today In History Founder of Liberty Professionals Sly Tetteh...bullet
8 Who is Who Cristiano Ronaldo Or Lionel Messi? Ronaldinho...bullet
9 Video Sadio Mane cleans toilets at local mosque in...bullet
10 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year
The Best Zidane, Dalic and Deschamps nominated for coach of the year
Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed La Liga new boys Huesca 8-2 at the weekend
Football Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off stadium seats
Super Clash 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off 275 stadium seats in Kotoko defeat
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract
Football 'General' Henderson signs new contract with Liverpool