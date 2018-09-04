Veteran Cahill to make one last appearance for Australia

news

Australia's all-time top goal-scorer Tim Cahill will make one last appearance for his country, it was announced Tuesday, after calling time on his international career at the Russia World Cup.

The veteran, who has scored 50 times in 107 appearances, will pull on the Socceroos jersey for a final time when they meet Lebanon in Sydney on November 20 so he can bid farewell to his home crowd.

"Tim's contribution to football and the Socceroos especially over the past 14 years has been immense," said Football Federation Australia chief David Gallop.

"When Tim made the decision to retire from international football we swiftly began discussions internally, and with him and his management team, regarding how FFA could provide Tim with an appropriate send-off on home soil."

The 38-year-old last played for the Socceroos when he came off the bench for their final group game against Peru at the World Cup.

He said he was humbled to be given the chance to play one more time on home soil.

"It's going to be incredibly special to represent my country for the final time and I can't wait to say thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my career," he said."

Born in Sydney to a Samoan mother, Cahill started his international career playing for Western Samoa under-20s and only became a Socceroo in 2004 after an intense lobbying campaign to world body FIFA.

Two years later in Germany, he became the first Australian to net a goal at the World Cup, going to score in two further tournaments in 2010 and 2014.

Cahill spent 14 years in England with Millwall and top-flight outfit Everton, scoring more than 100 goals, before stints in the United States and China. He recently signed for Indian Premier club Jamshedpur.

The Lebanon friendly is part of Australia's preparations to defend their Asian Cup crown in January next year and coach Graham Arnold said they will be treating it "exceptionally seriously" even if it is Cahill's farewell.

"Tim has made many sacrifices to play for his country and deserves a final bow in front of Australian fans in Australia," he added.