Owner and bankroller of the club confirmed to the media that his club have received the bus and is expected to arrive in Kumasi from the capital on Saturday.

“It is true, I have received a bus from the Vice president Alhaji Bawumiah. We have received a 39-seater VVIP bus from him", Alhaji Grunsah told Happy FM.

“We went to show him the bus and he agreed to get it for us. The bus was registered in 2017. This is a great motivation for the entire team for us to do well in the league. We will brand the bus nicely".

"We are hoping the bus will arrive on Saturday so we use it for a trip to Techiman for our next Premier League game", he added.

King Faisal host Aduana Stars at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on matchday two of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

READ MORE: Akrobeto goes global as Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta shares his video

The Kumasi based side struggled in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which was truncated.

They failed to win any of their 14 matches played in the course of the season. They were saved from relegation by the Coronavirus pandemic, which compelled the organisers to truncate the season.

King Faisal have shown much urgency this by hiring former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer George Amoako to steer the affairs' of the club.

Faisal were promoted to the Ghanaian topflight league in the 1995/1996 season and became a force to reckon with on the domestic scene. They had the opportunity to represent Ghana in Africa in the 2000s and even managed to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation.