VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

The 24-year-old who moved to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2021 from RB Salzburg, scored three goals and made 7 assists in the 27 appearances he had for the club.

Before joining Brighton, the midfielder had played in the Austrian Bundesliga, the Champions League, and the Europa League with Salzburg where he moved to in 2018 from fellow Austrian side FC Liefering.

He had also played for Zambian clubs Kafue Celtic, Napsa Stars and the Zambian national team.

Following his sudden retirement, here are five memorable goals Mwepu scored during his playing career.

5. Mwepu vs Wolfsberger AC, Austrian Bundesliga (2020)

In the thick of the COVID pandemic, Red Bull Salzburg recorded a 2-2 draw against Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga, and Mwepu ensured he was on the scoresheet with a beauty of a goal.

4. Mwepu vs Algeria, 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier (2017)

After excelling for Zambia's U-20 and U-23 teams, Mwepu made his debut for the senior team, playing Algeria in a World Cup qualifier. He (in jersey number 14) celebrated his 32 minutes on the pitch by scoring a fabulous third goal for Chipololo.

3. Mwepu vs Arsenal, Premier League (2022)

In a visit to the Emirates in his penultimate season as a footballer, Mwepu scored an absolutely, brilliant goal to help Brighton defeat Arsenal 2-1.

2. Mwepu vs LASK Linz, Austrian Bundesliga (2020)

Of the three goals Mwepu scored LASK while playing for Salzburg, his goal in Salzburg's 3-1 win in December 2020 was the best. A solo run from his half to the opposition box saw him finish off brilliantly for his team's win.

1. Mwepu vs Liverpool, Premier League (2021)