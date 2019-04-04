Asante registered the opener with three minutes into the game after receiving a squared pass in the 18-yard-box.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, who assisted the opener doubled the lead in the 28th minute, but Ismail Ahmed.

Nacer Barazite scored on the stroke of the first-half break to restore Al Jazira’s 2-goal lead.

Three minutes into the second half, Asante popped up again by going on a solo move before outwitting his marker to plant the ball into the roof to make it 4-1.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout put the icing on the cake with the fifth goal in the 79th minute.

The 30-year-old made his debut in international football as Ghana defeated Mauritania 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium last month.