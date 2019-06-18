Simon Copley, the Arsenal’s U-14 coach who is with the Black Stars for the AFCON supervised the training session in the pool.

The pool session is to improve the team’s endurance and the cardiovascular health of the players.

The Black Stars have been camping in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

They will wrap their preparation on Thursday and jet off to Egypt for the continental showpiece.

Ghana have had a scrappy AFCON preparation, having failed to win any of their two warm-up games: lost 1-0 against Namibia and drew goalless against South Africa.

Ghana will open their 2019 AFCON campaign on Tuesday, June 25 against Benin.

They in group F with Benin, Guinea Bissau and champions Cameroon.

The Black Stars will be based in the Egyptian city of Ismailia during the group stage.