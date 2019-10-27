Coach Halit Kurt, of Turkish youth team Kayseri Meysuspor has claimed his tough love encourages them to win matches, amid furious backlash.

He told his clearly frightened players after a bad first half: “I will kill you! What a disgrace!”

The Turkish sports ministry is investigating - with Kurt still in a coaching role at the club three years after the incident, although the video only emerged on social media this week.

The incident reportedly took place during the 2016-2017 season, when Kayseri Meysuspor took part in a local football event and were trailing 1-3 at the end of the first half.

However, Kurt has insisted beating players is normal practice in football, explaining such an approach gives them extra motivation to win matches.

After the video was widely shared on social media, Kurt commented on his extraordinary behaviour, claiming his “method” of bringing up champions had been widely used not only in Turkey but all over the world.