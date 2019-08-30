Messi and Ronaldo were invited to the UEFA awards gala cum Champions League draw on Thursday in Monaco after they were shortlisted along with Virgil van Dijk for the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Cristiano Ronaldo who engaged Lionel Messi a friendly conversation opened up on the rivalry between him and the Argentine and said he wishes to have dinner with the 32-year-old forward.

“I don’t know if it has ever happened in football, the same two guys on the same stage all the time. So it is not easy, as you know,” he continued.

“Of course, we have a good relationship.

“We have not had dinner together… yet. But I hope in the future!”

Virgil van Dijk who inspired Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final piped Messi and Ronaldo to the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the FIFA Ballon d’Or five times and have dominated the football arena since 2008 when the Portuguese won the FIFA Player of the Year.