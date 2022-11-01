WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

The world football governing body released the video from the official Twitter page, showcasing the beauty of Qatar and its people while also highlighting the country’s preparations for the upcoming tournament.

The video opens with stunning shots of Qatar’s skyline and desert landscapes, and then, goes on to show the country’s state-of-the-art stadiums and facilities that are being built specifically for the World Cup.

It also highlights the country’s rich culture and tradition. Qatar is a melting pot of different cultures and this is reflected in the video. The people of Qatar are shown to be warm and welcoming.

The video ends with a call to action, urging people from all over the world to come to Qatar and experience the World Cup.

Watch:

2022 World Cup to kick off November 20

Asides from becoming the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 will become the second World Cup held entirely in Asia 20 years after South Korea and Japan co-hosted the event.

The tournament will kickoff on Sunday, November 20 and will run through to Sunday, December 18.