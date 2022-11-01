RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits for ahead of the World Cup kickoff

Jidechi Chidiezie

FIFA World Cup trophy

Ahead of the 2022 World Cup set to kick off on November 20, FIFA has released the opening credits video for the first international men's football tournament ever to be held in the Arab world.

The world football governing body released the video from the official Twitter page, showcasing the beauty of Qatar and its people while also highlighting the country’s preparations for the upcoming tournament.

The video opens with stunning shots of Qatar’s skyline and desert landscapes, and then, goes on to show the country’s state-of-the-art stadiums and facilities that are being built specifically for the World Cup.

It also highlights the country’s rich culture and tradition. Qatar is a melting pot of different cultures and this is reflected in the video. The people of Qatar are shown to be warm and welcoming.

The video ends with a call to action, urging people from all over the world to come to Qatar and experience the World Cup.

Asides from becoming the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 will become the second World Cup held entirely in Asia 20 years after South Korea and Japan co-hosted the event.

The tournament will kickoff on Sunday, November 20 and will run through to Sunday, December 18.

The opening match of the tournament will be contested between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium, with the final, due to be held at Lusail Stadium on December 18, which also is Qatar National Day.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

