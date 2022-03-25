Video: GFA Executive Member Samuel Anim Addo kneels and begs for forgiveness for the Black Stars

In a panel discussion on Kumasi’s Oyerepa Sports, Anim Addo knelt and pleaded for forgiveness for the senior national team.

“Ghanaians we beg. We need you. Things ae have done and things we have said that hasn’t helped the Black Stars; we beg you please ignore them and support the team to beat Nigeria”, he said.

The Black Stars will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the World Cup qualifying playoff at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi this evening.

Despite Ghana boasting a superior head-to-head record over Nigeria, the Black Stars are still underdogs going into the two-legged tie. Confidence is at an all-time low following the team’s worst-ever AFCON outing, where the finished bottom of a group that contained debutants Comoros.

Even worse, Ghana will be without the services of skipper Andre Ayew, whose sending off in Cameroon, has ruled him out of the playoff game against Nigeria. Otto Addo’s squad has four debutants and a quartet of forwards who have less than 10 goals between them this season.

Watch Anim Aaddo's plea below