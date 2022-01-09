Video: Ghanaian rapper M.anifest lands in Cameroon ahead of AFCON opening ceremony

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Emmanuel Ayamga

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has touched down in Cameroon ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The “god MC” hitmaker is part of a select group of creatives who will be joining the Football Together team by Total Energies.

The 2021 AFCON will officially kick off today, January 9, 2021, when hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso in the opening game.

A colourful opening ceremony is expected at the Olembe Stadium, which will host the first game of the tournament.

While it is unknown whether M.anifest will perform at the opening ceremony, the rapper seems enthused to be present in Cameroon.

“Touchdown Cameroon. #TeamGhana dey here. Black Stars what dey happen,” he tweeted after touching down in the host country.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the five substitutes rule has been adopted for the tournament.

This means teams will be allowed to make changes three times during a game, with unused substitutions carried over to extra time.

In a statement, CAF also announced that when matches travel into extra, the teams will be allowed an extra substitution.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

