Video: Ghanaian rapper M.anifest lands in Cameroon ahead of AFCON opening ceremony

The 2021 AFCON will officially kick off today, January 9, 2021, when hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso in the opening game.

A colourful opening ceremony is expected at the Olembe Stadium, which will host the first game of the tournament.

While it is unknown whether M.anifest will perform at the opening ceremony, the rapper seems enthused to be present in Cameroon.

“Touchdown Cameroon. #TeamGhana dey here. Black Stars what dey happen,” he tweeted after touching down in the host country.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the five substitutes rule has been adopted for the tournament.

This means teams will be allowed to make changes three times during a game, with unused substitutions carried over to extra time.