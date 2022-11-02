RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

Emmanuel Ayamga

Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Yves Bissouma used Burna Boy ‘Last last’ single as their celebration song after their team defeated Olympique Marseille to advance to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille
Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

Spurs came from behind to record a 2-1 win over the Ligue 1 outfit at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Tuesday evening.

Recommended articles

Marseille took the lead in the first half through Chancel Mbemba and looked to be on their way to dumping Tottenham out of the Champions League.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans at the final whistle Tottenham Hotspur
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans at the final whistle Tottenham Hotspur AFP

However, Antonio Conte’s side rallied their way back in the second half, with Clement Lenglet restoring parity before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a late winner to complete the comeback.

The result saw Tottenham move to the summit of Group D and qualify for the round of 16 as group winners.

In the aftermath of the game, the Premier League side had wild celebrations in the dressing room by dancing and singing.

In a video shared on Facebook, club captain Kane is seen jamming to Burna Boy’s hit single ‘Last Last’ with midfielder Bissouma.

The pair tried singing the song word for word, to the surprise of Kane’s Nigerian and African followers.

“Fight backs and last minute winners deserve celebrations but will leave the dancing to Yves Bissouma,” the England international captioned.

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

    Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

  • empty

    UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

  • Sulley Muntari recounts how he came close to joining Manchester United

    ‘I trained with them’ – Sulley Muntari recounts how he came close to joining Man United

Trending

Fans react after Samuel Eto'o compares himself to Henry Thierry
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection

Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

Sulley Muntari says he doesn’t want to play football anymore

Bournemouth have cut ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments

Premier League club Bournemouth joins Adidas, others to cut off Kanye West