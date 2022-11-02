Watch: Harry Kane jams to Burna Boy’s ‘Last last’ after Tottenham’s win over Marseille

Marseille took the lead in the first half through Chancel Mbemba and looked to be on their way to dumping Tottenham out of the Champions League.

AFP

However, Antonio Conte’s side rallied their way back in the second half, with Clement Lenglet restoring parity before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a late winner to complete the comeback.

The result saw Tottenham move to the summit of Group D and qualify for the round of 16 as group winners.

In the aftermath of the game, the Premier League side had wild celebrations in the dressing room by dancing and singing.

In a video shared on Facebook, club captain Kane is seen jamming to Burna Boy’s hit single ‘Last Last’ with midfielder Bissouma.

The pair tried singing the song word for word, to the surprise of Kane’s Nigerian and African followers.

“Fight backs and last minute winners deserve celebrations but will leave the dancing to Yves Bissouma,” the England international captioned.