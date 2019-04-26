Jeffrey Schlupp recorded the equaliser for Crystal Palace as they came from behind to beat champions Manchester City 2-3 at the Ittihad Sports Stadium on 22nd December 2018.

He scored from the edge of the box to silence the home fans who were singing stand up for the champions before the stunner.

His goal will compete with three goals from Wilfred Zaha and Townsend for and two others for the goal of the season.

The club announced the shortlist on Wednesday.

Zaha v Fulham (A) 11 Aug

Zaha v Huddersfield (A) 15 Sep

Townsend v Burnley (H) 1 Dec

Milivojevic v Leicester (H) 15 Dec

Schlupp v Manchester City (A) 22 Dec

Townsend Manchester City (A) 22 Dec

Townsend v Liverpool (A) 19 Jan

Batshuayi v Burnley (A) 2 Mar

Zaha v Burnley (A) 2 Mar

Fans will have to vote for the best with the award due to be presented at the club's End of Season Awards at Boxpark in Croydon on Tuesday 30th April.

Watch all the goals for your consideration before you vote: