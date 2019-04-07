The Phobians began the competition with a home win against Dreams FC, but they left the Nduom Stadium empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Elmina Sharks on matchday 2

And they have received their second consecutive defeat in the Special Competition with a 1-0 loss at Anyenase against Karela who remain unbeaten.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor registered the goal that gave Karela FC all the three maximum points in the 42nd minute.

In the game, Karela were the first to create a goal scoring opportunity after turning the heat on Accra giants, yet Richard Ayi made a good save to deny the hosts.

Joseph Esso could have also registered the opener for Accra Hearts of Oak, but he missed after he had been put through by Daniel Kodie.